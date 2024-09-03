State govt to give saffron-coloured bicycles to girl students: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) In a decision that may generate controversy, the Rajasthan government has decided that the colour of bicycles to be given to girl students in Class IX in the government schools will be saffron.

The saffron colour is associated with the right-wing BJP which is governing Rajasthan.

Black coloured bicycles were provided to the girl students during the previous Congress government. However, with the BJP coming into power in December last year, tenders have now been issued for orange-coloured bicycles.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday said the colour of bicycles to be given to the girl students of the government schools will be saffron. The initiative aims to support girls in government schools by facilitating their access to education through the provision of free bicycles, he said.

The saffron colour represents energy, bravery and positivity, he said, and also noted that this was the colour used for bicycles during the previous BJP government but the former Congress government changed it to black.

"We are again changing the colour of the bicycle to saffron. Saffron colour symbolises valour and bravery. When our country got Independence, freedom fighters wore the saffron colour, symbolising valour," Dilawar told reporters.

The minister said the saffron colour is also synonymous with sunrise.