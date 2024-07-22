State govt will fill up 1.5 lakh vacant posts: Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar, Jul 22 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Monday said the state government will fill 1.5 lakh vacant government posts in a fair and transparent manner, with 65,000 positions set to be filled within the next two years.

He made these remarks during the inaugural session of the newly formed 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

In a bid to transform Odisha into a vibrant manufacturing hub, the state government will prioritise industries such as automobile, electric vehicles (EV), semiconductors, and IT/ITES under the ‘Make in Odisha’ initiative, he said, adding such a move will generate over 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029, thereby boosting economic growth and employment opportunities across the state.

Das emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing skill development and apprenticeship opportunities for youth to equip them with essential experience and expertise.

Highlighting the empowerment of SC and ST youths, Das underscored the government's efforts to foster entrepreneurial initiatives among these communities.

Recognising women as pivotal to family and societal fabric, Das outlined plans to create 25 lakh successful entrepreneurs (lakhpati Didis) in Odisha by 2027. This will be achieved through establishing industrial clusters for self-help groups (SHGs) and providing comprehensive support for product marketing and promotion, he added.

Despite challenges such as teacher vacancies and limited access to quality digital learning resources in the state's education system, Das announced the adoption of a state-level education policy aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020), aiming for comprehensive reforms including the introduction of legal, medical, and engineering courses in Odia.

He said the state will formulate a flood control and management policy and state climate strategy to address long-term climate change challenges, and green industrial policy to incentivise industries with zero carbon emission.

"My government will stay faithful to this vision and will work tirelessly with a broad vision of a Viksit Odisha for a Viksit Bharat. The motto of my government will be Reform, Perform, and Transform, a mantra that can usher in a new era of inclusive, sustainable and rapid development," the governor said.

In healthcare, the state plans to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and appoint 3000 new doctors, with each community healthcare centre (CHC) complemented by a mobile health unit to ensure accessible healthcare delivery.

The state also aims to build 10 lakh houses in rural areas and 5 lakh houses in urban regions under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). For low-income groups not covered under PMAY, the government will launch another scheme to ensure housing for them, he added.

Other initiatives include the construction of Odia Samudaya Bhawans in major cities across the country, implementation of a 'senior citizen first' policy to ensure that the elderly receive priority in benefits and services delivery.

Concluding with a vision for inclusive and sustainable development, Das urged cooperation among all legislative members to ensure comprehensive growth and progress for all sections of society in Odisha. PTI BBM BBM MNB