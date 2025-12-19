State govt will oppose scrapping of MGNREGA: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the Centre's decision to abolish the MGNREGA and replace it with a new legislation is an "injustice to the poor" and the state government would oppose this move.

Sukhu made these remarks at the closing ceremony of 'Indora Utsav' in Kangra district.

"MGNREGA has been the world's largest employment scheme and a lifeline for the poor, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," Sukhu said.

The Parliament on Thursday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA and guarantees 125 days of rural wage employment every year.

At the festival, organised on the theme 'Chitta-Free Himachal', the chief minister said that district-level status will be granted to the festival.

Speaking about the ongoing campaign against chitta (adulterated heroin), he said that the campaign has become a mass movement.

"Illegal properties worth Rs 50 crore linked to drug trafficking have been seized so far, and the remaining illicit assets will be destroyed within six months," Sukhu said.

He also appealed to the public and panchayats to support the campaign and urged citizens to share information through the emergency number 112, assuring full confidentiality and rewards ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh.