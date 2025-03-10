State govt working for welfare of cows, cattle rearers: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that his government is working for the welfare of cows and cattle rearers.

Addressing a meeting at the chief minister's residence, he said that in the recently presented state budget, the grant amount per animal in cow shelters and nandishalas (bull shelters) operating across the state has been increased by 15 per cent to Rs 50 per day.

The CM also said that under the Gopal Credit Card scheme, the cowherds can take interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for building sheds and purchasing equipment required for rearing, according to an official statement. Now, we will provide the benefit of this scheme to 2.5 lakh cow-rearing families in the financial year 2025-26, too, he said.

Further, stamp duty on the documents required to secure the card has been waived, and provisions have been made to simplify the scheme, he said.

He said that by increasing the scope of 'Mukhyamantri Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana' to provide financial security to the cattle farmers of the state, the number of insured animals in each category will be doubled in the coming financial year.