State GST Dept detects Rs 157.87 crore undisclosed turnover by restaurants in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 (PTI) The State GST Department’s Intelligence and Enforcement Wing on Thursday detected undisclosed turnover of Rs 157.87 crore during large-scale searches at restaurants across Kerala, officials said.

The statewide operation, codenamed 'Operation Honeydew', covered 42 restaurants and unearthed tax evasion amounting to Rs 7.89 crore, the department said in a statement.

The coordinated drive was carried out simultaneously by 41 teams of the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Department across the state.

The inspection began at 6 pm on Wednesday and concluded in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

During the raids, officials collected fines totalling Rs 68.80 lakh on the spot.

A detailed examination of the records and accounts of the inspected establishments is underway, the department said.

The State GST Commissioner said investigations and enforcement activities have been intensified to prevent such tax evasion in the future. PTI TBA TBA KH