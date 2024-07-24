State GST official found dead in car in Gwalior

Gwalior, Jul 24 (PTI) A senior official of the state GST department was found dead in his car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Wednesday, police said.

A car was parked near the Superintendent of Police's office in the city centre area for a long time, so a policeman had a look inside, said additional SP Shiyaz KM.

Rohit Girwal, deputy commissioner of the state GST, was found lying unconscious on the driver's seat.

The policeman immediately called an ambulance and Girwal was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but he was dead, the official said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be known after receiving its report, he added. PTI COR ADU KRK