State Human Rights Commission orders expert probe into mudslide near NH work site in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Oct 27 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Monday ordered a comprehensive inquiry by an expert team into the mudslide that occurred at the National Highway widening work site in Mannamkandam, Adimali.

KSHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas issued the order after registering a case in response to media reports about the incident.

The commission directed the district collector to appoint an expert team comprising the deputy collector (disaster management), district geologist, executive engineer of the public works department, hazard analyst, soil conservation officer, district officer of the groundwater department, and the Tahsildar to investigate the cause of the disaster.

According to the KSHRC, the team—after giving prior notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director—should include him in the site visit to examine both the accident site and nearby areas prone to similar risks.

The inquiry should assess whether there were any lapses in the NHAI construction work and identify measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the commission directed.

Justice Thomas also instructed the district collector to explore the possibility of granting compensation to the family of the deceased and financial assistance to those injured.

The order further stated that affected families in the landslide-prone area should be fully rehabilitated.

Based on the expert team’s findings, the district collector must prepare and submit a detailed report to the commission within one month, attaching the team's recommendations.

The NHAI project director has also been directed to file a separate report, the commission said.

Justice Thomas further directed the deputy collector (national highway division, Muvattupuzha), the executive engineer of the public works department, and the NHAI project director to appear in person before the commission during its sitting scheduled at the Thodupuzha rest house in December.

Meanwhile, a team appointed by the district collector under the Devikulam tahsildar, comprising officials from the local self-government department, geology department, disaster management authority, and the public works department, visited the site of the mudslide.

The Devikulam tahsildar said that a preliminary report will be submitted to the district collector on Tuesday.

A 48-year-old man was killed, and his wife was severely injured after a mudslide near the National Highway widening site levelled at least eight houses on Saturday night.