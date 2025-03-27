State Information Commissioner Ravindra Gurunath Dhakappa held for 'taking bribe'

Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) State Information Commissioner Ravindra Gurunath Dhakappa was arrested on Thursday by the Lokayukta police for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe for allegedly delivering a favourable order to an applicant, officials said.

A trap was laid following a complaint received from RTI activist Saibanna Benakanhalli, they said.

In the complaint, the RTI activist alleged that the State Information Commissioner demanded Rs 3 lakh to remove his name from a blacklist.

He had filed 107 petitions under the RTI Act seeking information from various government departments which were pending before the Kalaburagi Bench of the State Information Commission.

However, they were later dismissed by the same bench and his name for blacklisted.

After negotiating the bribe amount, the accused received Rs 1 lakh through Phone pe, a senior officer said.

The accused has been taken into custody and arrested. Further investigation is in progress, he added. PTI AMP ROH