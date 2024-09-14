State-junior doctors stand-off continues, meeting yet to start at Mamata's residence

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) The scheduled meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors who are protesting over the RG Kar incident, is yet to start, according to information shared by the state secretariat.

According to photographs and information shared by the state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee along with DGP Rajeev Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant were waiting at her residence for the junior doctors to join the meeting.

The meeting was yet to start even after the junior doctors reached Banerjee's residence at Kalighat here at 6:45 PM on Saturday.

According to a video message shared by a junior doctor, they have demanded live-streaming or video recording of the meeting by them, which has not been accepted just like Thursday.

On Thursday, a scheduled meeting at Nabanna couldn’t take place after there was a deadlock over the issue of live-streaming. PTI SCH PNT NN