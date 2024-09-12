State-junior doctors stand-off continues over live streaming of meeting

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been waiting for over an hour for the meeting with junior doctors to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse but the government will not allow live-streaming of it as demanded by the medics, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said on Thursday.

He said the live-streaming is not that important but talks are needed to find a solution to the problem.

The medics, however, said they will not attend the meeting if live-streaming is not allowed, one of the protestors Aniket Mahato told PTI.

“We allowed 32 junior doctors for the meeting despite earlier deciding on 15. They are sticking to the demand for making the meeting live-telecast which is not important. The CM is waiting for the last one and a half hours,” Pant told reporters.

"The entire meeting will be video recorded by us. We will refer to that video if any follow-up action is needed in future, The junior doctors’ delegation reached the secretariat at around 5.25 pm, some 25 minutes past the scheduled time of commencement of the meeting.

Before starting from their sit-in spot outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the protesters stated they would not settle for anything less than a live stream of the talks, which had earlier been rejected by the state chief secretary in its latest invitation for the meeting. PTI SCH NN