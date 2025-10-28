State-level celebrations on Haryana's formation day to be held in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) The Haryana government will organise state-level celebrations on Haryana's formation day in Panchkula from November 1 to 3.

The events connected with Haryana's formation day will be inaugurated by Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will also be present on the occasion.

Haryana was carved out as a separate state on November 1, 1966.

During the celebrations, participant students from colleges across the state will take part in various events, an official statement said here on Tuesday. Outstanding performers will be awarded cash prizes.

Haryana ministers, senior officials, artists, among others will attend the event.

During the state-level celebrations, a heritage exhibition will be organized to display Haryana's traditional culture, attire, agricultural tools, folk art, and handicraft items, it said.

The objective of this exhibition is to connect the new generation with the cultural roots of the state. Visitors will get a glimpse of Haryana's centuries-old cultural heritage.

At the venue in Panchkula, stalls of Haryana's traditional dishes will be set up, allowing visitors to enjoy the authentic taste of Haryanvi cuisine.

Guests and common citizens entering the venue will be welcomed with the melodious sounds of traditional folk instruments like 'been, nagada, tumbe, dhol', and others. The entire venue will radiate the vibrant essence of folk culture.

This three-day state-level Haryana Day celebration will showcase the glorious traditions, folk art, and culture of Haryana with renewed energy and will serve as an occasion of joy and pride for the people of the state, the statement said.

Invitations are being sent to all MLAs and members of both the ruling and opposition parties, it said.