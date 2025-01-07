State-level Republic Day celebrations to be held in Udaipur

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the state-level celebration of the 76th Republic Day will be held in a grand manner in Udaipur.

Sharma was addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence regarding the preparations for the Republic Day celebrations.

He said that for the programme to be successful, all officers should work in coordination with each other while doing their assigned responsibilities.

The Republic Day function should include programmes that have the spirit of nationalism, Sharma said.

The CM directed officials to make attractive decorations at all the major buildings, sightseeing places and government offices of the capital Jaipur, and all major places in Udaipur for the day.

Invitation letters should be sent to the guests attending the state-level Republic Day celebrations, and proper arrangements be made for their transportation, stay and food, he said.

All arrangements should also be ensured for the 'At Home' programme to be held at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur and Sahelion Ki Bari, Udaipur, the CM added.

In the meeting, Secretary General, Administration Joga Ram laid out the outline of the preparations for the day through a presentation. PTI AG SKY SKY