State-level 'Teej Parva' held at Golitar

Gangtok, Sep 18 (PTI) The state-level 'Teej Parva' was held at Golitar in Pakyong district on Monday with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as the chief guest.

This annual event was observed to inculcate the concept of "women empowerment" in the state as envisaged by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government.

Teej Parva is celebrated in honour of the Hindu Goddess of power, energy, nourishment, harmony, love, beauty, devotion, and motherhood.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang praised the resilience and determination of women as they advance through life with utmost respect and dignity. He emphasized the indispensable role of women, without whom, society would lose all its meaning.

He highlighted the state government's women-centric initiatives, such as 'Aama', 'Bahini', 'Vatsalya', and numerous others, aimed at empowering and uplifting women of Sikkim, encouraging them to persist in their inspiring journey with unwavering spirit.

Earlier, the organising committee felicitated the chief minister for his support. The CM handed over trophies and cash prizes to the winners of the traditional dance competition. PTI COR RG