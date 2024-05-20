State of Delhi's poor reflects what is happening elsewhere in country: Congress's Pawan Khera

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday said Delhi reflects the state of the rest of the nation, and if one notices the condition of the poor living in its JJ clusters, one can gauge what must be their condition in the other parts of the country.

Blaming the BJP for "Delhi's state", Khera said the party seems to be "taking revenge" since it came to power at the Centre as it has not been able to form the Delhi government since 1998.

During a press conference at the Delhi Congress office here, Khera said, "Being the capital of the country, Delhi's issues are national issues. Delhi is a reflection of what is happening in the country." "Today, if the condition of daily wagers and our brothers and sisters living in JJ clusters is poor in Delhi, then you must know that this is a reflection of the entire country. You can get an idea of what has been happening in the country for the last 10 years by looking at Delhi," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that almost 70 per cent of Delhi's residents live in slums and unauthorised colonies and they have been living in darkness ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Congress's stress on the 'Nyay' (justice) in its campaign is not just a word but "the essence of our Constitution and the ideology" of the party," he said.

Chairman of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee communications department and ex-MLA Anil Bhardwaj said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting at the North West Delhi parliamentary constituency in support of party and INDIA bloc candidate Udit Raj on May 22 at 5 pm. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting for North East Delhi Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on May 23 at 9.30 am in the constituency, Bhardwaj said.

Polling in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the national capital will be held on May 25. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have joined hands for the parliamentary polls in the national capital.