'State of Punjab means absent': SC raps state govt over non-appearance of counsel

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday censured the Punjab government over the absenteeism of its advocates in cases and asked the state's advocate general to ensure their attendance.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar made the observation while hearing the plea filed by the state government's plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order of bail to former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on August 10, 2022.

"Mr Advocate General of Punjab, we have already called you in one case. In your state, even after service of notice, your panel advocates in the Supreme Court are not appearing. We have already referred in two orders. This is everyday drama. State of Punjab means absent. It is happening not only in criminal cases but civil cases also. Nobody is appearing," the bench said.

The top court adjourned by two weeks the plea filed by the Punjab government after it sought time.

During the hearing, Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh apologised to the court over the issue and assured it won't be repeated.

The top court had directed Majithia to appear before special investigation team (SIT) Headquarters, Patiala which is probing a drugs case against him.

The order had come after the Punjab government said Majithia was refusing to cooperate in the probe.

Majithia said he was being harassed for political reasons and asked the court to fix dates for the interrogation.

The high court noted "reasonable grounds" to believe he was not guilty but limited its observation only to the adjudication of the bail plea.

The trial court should proceed independently, it added.

Majithia walked out after spending over five months in the Patiala Jail in the case.

He is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force (STF) looking into a drug racket in the state.

The report stemmed from the confessional statements of the accused, including Jagjit Singh Chahal, Jagdish Singh Bhola and Maninder Singh Aulakh, to the Enforcement Directorate. PTI PKS AMK