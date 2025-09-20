State-of-the-art heart and lung transplant centre launched in Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A heart and lung transplant centre with state-of-the-art facilities has been launched at a private hospital in Gurugram, which is expected to be a lifeline for patients from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR.

Dr Sandeep Attawar, founder-director and chair of thoracic organ transplants and mechanical circulatory support at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad, will oversee and chair the centre.

"By establishing the Heart and Lung Transplant Centre in Gurugram, we are ensuring that families in north India no longer face the hardship of travelling far for a transplant. More importantly, our mission goes beyond survival - it is about restoring dignity, hope, and quality of life," said Onkar S Kanwar, chairman, Artemis Hospitals.

Dr Devlina Chakravarty, managing director, of the hospital, said, "Artemis Hospital is pleased to bring this level of transplant expertise to north India, we believe this centre will become a lifeline for patients from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR and surrounding states, who would otherwise have to travel far to access quality heart and lung transplant care." Patients in north and northwest India who needed heart or lung transplants had to travel a long way to get to centres in south India until now, Dr Chakravarty said.

"It is unique in that it lets patients register in two states at once, which makes it easier for donors to find them and increases the chances of getting a transplant in time," Dr Chakravarty stated.

"Until now, many patients in north India facing end-stage heart or lung disease had few local options," said Dr Sandeep Attawar.

"At Artemis Hospital, we will combine a full transplant programme with the logistical, geographical and institutional advantages of Gurugram's proximity and inclusion in the National Capital Region, which facilitates logistics, thus reducing travel delays and improving outcomes," Dr Attawar said.

The centre offers mechanical circulatory support like ECMO and LVAD devices, either as a temporary solution until a transplant can be done or as a long-term treatment.

Patients get full care, starting with a pre-transplant evaluation for advanced heart failure and terminal lung disease, followed up by their transplant and post-transplant journey, including monitoring, evaluation and rehabilitation, enabling a smooth life after transplant, the hospital said in a statement. PTI PLB MNK MNK