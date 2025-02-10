State-of-the-art Pamban bridge all set to become railway's newest marvel

Rameswaram, Feb 10 (PTI) The new 2.05 kilometre Pamban Bridge will allow trains to cross the sea between mainland India and Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu in less than 5 minutes, significantly less than the previous 25-30 minutes on the old structure, railway officials said on Monday.

The bridge is ready to be dedicated to the nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate it within the next few weeks, though a date is yet to be decided, he added.

"Trains used to take 25-30 minutes to cross the old colonial-era Pamban Bridge between Mandapam and Rameswaram Islands due to a speed limit of 10 kmph. It was closed for traffic in 2022. On the new bridge, trains will pass at a maximum speed of 75 kmph," the official said during a media visit.

Trials have been completed on the new bridge and safety certifications have been received, he said.

"The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has approved a speed limit of 75 kmph for the bridge, except for the vertical lift portion. The new bridge is designed for 80 kmph. Due to a curve, the CRS has approved a speed limit of 75 kmph. For the lift span alone, he has permitted 50 kmph," N Shrinivasan, senior deputy general manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the implementing agency for the bridge, told PTI.

The new Pamban Bridge is the first vertical lift bridge in Asia, he informed. The Railways will decide whether to dismantle the iconic 111-year-old Pamban Bridge after the new one is opened for traffic, the official said.

The old bridge was the only connection to the pilgrimage destination Rameswaram and the popular tourist spot of Dhanushkodi from 1914 until 1988, when a road bridge was commissioned next to it.

Until the road bridge was constructed in 1988, train services were the only link between Mandapam and Rameswaram Island, situated in the Gulf of Mannar.

Since the closure of the old Pamban Bridge, for the last two years, trains have terminated and started from Mandapam on the mainland, 17 km away from Rameswaram railway station.

The new bridge will be operated by an electromechanical system to enable maritime movement and it takes 5 minutes to lift the bridge and just one person can perform it, the official said.

Railway officials said the lifting mechanism cannot be operated when wind velocity reaches 58 kmph or beyond, a frequent occurrence between October and February.

"The vertical clearance of the old bridge was just 1.5 metres between the high tide level and the bottom of the girder, resulting in sea water splashing on the girders.The new bridge will have 100 spans of 18.3 metres each and one navigational span of 63 metres. It will be 3 metres higher than the existing bridge, with a navigational air clearance of 22 metres above sea level," a Southern Railway official said.

"The bridge's substructure has been built to accommodate double lines, and the navigational span will also have provisions for double tracks. The entire bridge, including the navigational span, has been designed with railway electrification in mind. Unlike the manually operated and controlled existing bridge, the new one will have an electro-mechanical control system interlocked with train control systems," he added.

The railways have deployed cutting-edge technologies, including stainless steel reinforcement, composite sleepers, and a long-life painting system, in the construction of the new bridge, the official said.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new bridge in November 2019 and construction began in February 2020 under RVNL.

It was initially scheduled for completion by December 2021, but the deadline was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. PTI KK BNM