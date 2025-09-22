State-owned Aavin reduces prices of ghee, DMK demands roll-back of GST

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) The state-owned enterprise Aavin slashed the prices of ghee and announced that the prices for its other products will be revised in accordance with the ‘GST 2.0’, coming into effect from Monday.

The DMK, however, has demanded a roll-back of the GST, while the BJP here said the comprehensive overhaul of the GST, coming into effect with the commencement of Navarathri festival, was a "gift" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As promised by our prime minister, the historic GST reforms have come into effect from today as a Diwali gift to the people," BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said.

DMK MP Thanga Tamilselvan, however, remarked, "Our demand is no GST. Our leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin had already emphasised this." Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, popularly known as Aavin, has announced a revision in rates.

"The federation has decided to maintain the existing MRP for all Aavin products. However, the price chart will be revised in accordance with the proposed GST changes, and the revised chart will come into effect from September 22," it said.

Considering the ghee market situation and the demand during the festival season, Aavin has proposed to provide a discount on ghee products to attract customers and boost sales through wholesale dealers and retailers with effect from September 22 to November 30, it said. PTI JSP KH