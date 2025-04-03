State-owned Aavin to expand its network, cater to more customers

Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) The state-owned Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, popularly known as Aavin, will expand its network to cater to more customers, Milk and Dairy Development Minister R S Rajakannappan said on Thursday.

About 500 new Aavin parlours would be established at an outlay of Rs 10 crore, the Minister said winding up the debate in the Assembly on the demand for grants to his department.

He announced that 1,437 milk analyzers would be installed at Rs 9.34 crore at the dairies to assess the quality of milk supplied by milk producers and provide immediate certification and monitoring process.

Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said a course on disaster management will be introduced as part of the undergraduate curriculum in colleges. Also, the existing disaster management curriculum in schools will be updated.

Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam informed that a mobile soil testing centre will be set up in Salem for Rs 75 lakh. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK ROH