State polls a fight between those who love and hate Maharashtra: Uddhav

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election is a battle between those who love the state and the ones who hate it.

Addressing a poll rally at Radhanagari in Kolhapur, Thackeray said those who love the state are aligned with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

"The upcoming election is a fight between those who love the state and those who hate it," he asserted.

He accused the ruling BJP of trying to divide people on the basis of religion and castes for the sake of power.

Those helping the BJP are "enemies of the state", Thackeray claimed.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI PR GK