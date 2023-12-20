State protecting country's youths from drugs: Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 20 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the state is safeguarding the youths of the country by effectively checking drug smuggling.

Talking to reporters, Singh said though Manipur is a small state, the number of drug users is rampantly increasing.

"The state government launched the war on drugs in 2019 and since then we have eradicated many poppy plantations and arrested hundreds of drug smugglers," he added.

"Manipur is protecting the youths of mainland India by checking the inflow of drugs to the rest of the country from Myanmar and beyond. Manipur is playing a big role in preventing drugs from reaching other states," he said.

Addressing a gathering, Singh said, "The state is passing through a crucial period, but with the support of the masses, we have almost overcomed it." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special priority to Manipur and wants to develop the state," Singh said. PTI COR MNB