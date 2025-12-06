State PWD has no role in NH construction, says Kerala CM following flyover collapse

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday clarified that the state Public Works Department has no role in the construction of national highways, saying the responsibility lies solely with the NHAI.

The CM was responding to questions about the collapse of an under-construction flyover on the NH-66 stretch in Kollam district on Friday, which left several vehicles, including a school bus on the service road, trapped.

The retaining wall of the flyover caved in, damaging the service road below at the Kadampattukonam–Kollam section of the national highway in Kottiyam.

A few vehicles, including a school bus, were caught on the damaged stretch a short distance from the collapsed wall.

Asked about the incident, Vijayan said the question seemed intended to place blame on the state government.

He told reporters here that everything related to national highways—from design to technical examination—is handled by the National Highways Authority of India, which follows its own systems and procedures.

"As per our experience, some lapses are happening within the NHAI system. But we have nothing to do with it," he said.

"Generally, the NHAI is responsible for everything related to a national highway—from design to construction. Our PWD has nothing to do with it," Vijayan added.

To a query about meetings convened by PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas regarding NH works, Vijayan said they were part of efforts to accelerate development initiatives in the state.

The chief minister said he had spoken to the NHAI regional officer four days ago. "That does not mean we are interfering in their actions. It is only to get updates on progress. We have no role beyond such meetings in the case of national highways," he added.

Referring to criticism following recent collapses involving under-construction roads, Vijayan said it was for the NHAI to decide whether its design was suitable for particular regions.

Some NHAI assessments were found to be wrong in certain places, and the state had brought them to the agency’s notice, he said.

However, the CM cautioned against assuming that all national highway projects in the state have problems because of a single incident.