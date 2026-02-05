State resources rose from Rs 1,443 cr in 2023-24 to Rs 2,087 cr in 2024-25: Manipur guv

Imphal, Feb 4 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday said the state’s finances are on a path of recovery, with its resources increasing significantly over the past two years.

Addressing the seventh session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Bhalla said the state’s own resources rose from Rs 1,443 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 2,087 crore in 2024-25.

During the current financial year, the state’s own tax collection has shown considerable progress compared to the same period of the previous year, the governor said.

Bhalla said as of October 2025, the total collection of the state’s own resources stood at Rs 1,254 crore, compared to Rs 608 crore in October 2024.

"With the phased lifting of prohibition in select areas, revenues have started accruing, with excise duty likely to see considerable growth, augmenting the state’s resources," he said.

He added that "despite major challenges, revenue collection during FY 2025-26 up to January rose to around Rs 1,302 crore, with an increase of around Rs 58 crore over the corresponding period." Bhalla asserted that "combating the menace of drugs remains a major focus. Under a zero-tolerance policy, large-scale destruction of illicit poppy cultivation of over 3,841.3 acres was undertaken across multiple districts, along with significant seizures of narcotics and pharmaceutical drugs during the last three years." Bhalla continued, "Police modernisation also received sustained attention. The ministry of home affairs approved Rs 196.61 crore for security, mobility, forensic equipment, and smart policing initiatives, significantly enhancing police capabilities. Police infrastructure development progressed with over Rs 54 crore sanctioned for construction and renovation of police buildings and others." He also said, "The state remains firmly committed to restoring dignity, security, and sustainable livelihoods, with a target of resettling over 10,000 IDP households, comprising more than 40,000 individuals by March 2026." PTI COR MNB