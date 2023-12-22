'State responsible for sophisticated treatment of residents,' Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said it is the responsibility of the state government to promptly provide sophisticated medical facilities to each of its resident.

To achieve that, it is necessary that the healthcare workers discharge their duties responsibly and treat everyone with sensitivity, he said.

Sharma made the remarks addressing a review meeting of the Medical and Health Department at his office.

The situation on Covid-19 in the state was also discussed in the meeting.

Sawai Mansingh Medical College Principal Dr Rajeev Bagrahatta advised observing caution and not get panicked about the new variant of Covid-19 recently found in the country.

Officials attending the meeting were told that a State Covid Management Committee had been formed to oversee the spread of Covid-19.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to be completely alert on the virus front and ensure that medicines, oxygen beds, and other equipment necessary for treatment are available at all healthcare facilities. PTI AG VN VN