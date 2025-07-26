State revenues falter, borrowings dominate in Andhra, Telangana during first quarter

Hyderabad/Amaravati, Jul 26 (PTI) State revenues of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana show poor performance while borrowings increased significantly during the first quarter of the current financial year, according to the statistics released by CAG.

Telangana’s own revenues stood at Rs 37,221.80 crore during the April–June quarter, amounting to 16.20 per cent of the budgeted Rs 2,29,720.62 crore for FY 2025-26.

The significant gap was due to a decline in non-tax revenues, which stood at Rs 1,066.22 crore, just 3.37 per cent of the budgeted Rs 31,618.77 crore (for full year), according to the CAG figures. The state government’s borrowings and other liabilities (Net) were at Rs 20,266.09 crore (37.52 per cent) of the total targeted Rs 54,009.74 crore in the current fiscal.

Telangana’s grant-in-aid and contributions from the Centre were pegged at Rs 22,782.50 crore while the actual receipts were Rs 433.77 crore, achieving just 1.9 per cent. The Telangana government presented Rs 2,738.33 crore revenue surplus in its 2025-26 budget. However, at the end of the first quarter, there was a deficit of Rs 10,582.85 crore.

State revenues of AP stood at Rs 36,239.37 during the first quarter, 16.63 per cent of the budgeted Rs 21,7976.53 crore for the full year. The dip was due to a decline in non-tax revenues and grant-in-aid and contributions.

AP’s non-tax revenue stood at Rs 1,269.28 crore, 6.64 per cent of the total targeted Rs 19,119.04 crore. Similarly, the state expected Rs 32,284.40 crore as grant-in-aid while it received Rs 1,465.09 crore (4.54 per cent) in the Q1.

Andhra Pradesh projected Rs 44,928.78 crore fiscal deficit in its 2025-26 state budget, while it remained at Rs 27,667.39 at the end of the first quarter. PTI GDK ADB