State-run Chaltlang tourist lodge to be turned into five-star hotel: Mizoram minister

Aizawl, Feb 21 (PTI) The Mizoram government is planning to turn the state-run tourist lodge in Aizawl's Chaltlang into a five-star hotel, Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii told the assembly on Friday.

The Chaltlang tourist lodge, one of the finest government-owned lodges in the state, will be given to private agencies, she said.

The government decided to privatise the lodge to ensure that Mizoram has a well-furnished and well-equipped hotel, she added.

In November last year, Lalrinpuii said that the state is in dire need of five-star hotels to host international and national events.

A tender will soon be floated to hand over the Chaltlang tourist lodge to private agencies for turning it into a five-star hotel, officials said. PTI CORR SOM