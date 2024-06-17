State-run corporation's chief says 61 employees arbitrarily sacked

Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal chairperson Narendra Patil on Monday said 61 employees of the state-run corporation had been "arbitrarily" sacked, which he claimed would hit its working.

Addressing a press conference in Navi Mumbai, Patil said the decision to sack these employees was not discussed at the corporation's board meeting held on Friday, adding that even he was kept in the dark about it by the management.

"We had enrolled 92,000 persons from the Maratha community for disbursal of financial aid for employment generation and self employment. It was also appreciated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, this decision to sack 61 employees arbitrarily will hit the mahamandal's working," he told reporters.

Patil said he would approach the CM as well as deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar seeking restoration of employment of these 61 persons. PTI COR BNM