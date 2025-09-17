State-run super speciality Institute of Nephro-Urology secures NABH accreditation

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that the state-run super-speciality Institute of Nephro-Urology (INU) has earned NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) accreditation.

With this, INU becomes only the second government hospital in Karnataka after the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to receive this recognition, it said.

Welcoming the development, Medical Education Department Principal Secretary Mohammed Mohsin said NABH-accredited hospitals are regarded as meeting global standards in patient safety and care.

"NABH is internationally recognised, including by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua). Accreditation is granted based on rigorous standards covering patient safety, quality of care, infection control, infrastructure and staff qualifications. It is a proud achievement for a government-run hospital," he said in a statement.

INU Director Dr M Shivalingaiah highlighted that the accreditation assures safe and standardised patient treatment, transparency in care and billing and an improved overall experience.

"NABH accreditation also plays a vital role in schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, the digital health mission and state insurance programmes, where it stands as a benchmark for quality and safety in healthcare delivery," he added. PTI AMP KH