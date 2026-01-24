State survey identifies 10,365 transgenders in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) A 2025-26 baseline survey report on gender minorities (transgender persons), submitted to the Karnataka government has identified 10,365 transgenders in the state, officials said on Saturday.

The survey prepared by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation, was conducted across 31 districts from September 15, 2025, to understand the status of gender minorities, they said.

According to a statement issued by the office of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the survey identified 10,250 transgender persons above 18 years of age and 115 transgender children below 18 years, totalling 10,365 gender minorities in the state.

The top five districts with the highest number of gender minorities are: Vijayapura – 1,428, Chikkaballapur – 1,252, Bengaluru Urban – 757, Kolar – 638 and Belagavi – 618.

"The baseline survey was conducted to collect accurate data to understand the status of gender minorities in the state, ensure their rehabilitation, and extend government welfare benefits. Based on the findings of this report, the government will initiate further action," it said.

The survey report provides a comprehensive assessment of the social, educational and economic status of gender minorities and also contains a series of recommendations aimed at their welfare, rehabilitation and protection of their rights.

Some of the key recommendations include providing priority admission to gender minorities in residential hostels, formulating scholarship schemes for transgender children, offering coaching for competitive examinations to gender minorities, strengthening access to healthcare, employment, and skill-development training.

It also called for establishing a Gender Minority Welfare Board and giving priority to gender minorities while extending existing government welfare schemes and addressing social issues affecting the community.

The objectives of the survey was to help gender minorities (transgender persons) overcome issues such as fear, humiliation, gender discrimination, social exclusion, depression, and suicidal tendencies, and to bring those who have faced harassment and social isolation back into the social mainstream, the statement added.