''State terrorism'' to ''annihilate'' Maoists without following Constitution: CPI (M) gen sec Baby

Khammam (Telangana), Jan 20 (PTI) CPI (M) General Secretary M A Baby on Tuesday alleged that it is "state terrorism" by the Centre and state governments to "annihilate" CPI (Maoists) without following the Constitution and rule of law.

Speaking at a seminar on "India today and challenges before Left" organised by CPI here on the occasion of its centenary celebrations, he said CPI (M) has sharp differences whether the approach of CPI (Maoists) of a continuous, perpetual armed struggle against the Indian State is practical, advisable or desirable.

"But, annihilating them, without recognising Indian Constitution or rule of law by the Central government and state governments, it is state terrorism," he said.

Alleging that the Maoists were being caught and killed in "fake encounters", he said it is "naked lie" and "terrorist lie" by the Centre and state governments to describe such killings as encounters.

Asserting that the MGNREGA came into existence due to the "intense, protracted fight" put up by the Left in the UPA coordination meetings during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime, he alleged the scheme is now being sought to be "killed".

Then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also played a role in its implementation, he said.

Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Finance Minister P Chidambaram and vice chairman of erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia initially expressed doubts that funds might go waste and may not be available for the implementation of the scheme, he said.

Former CPI (M) leader, the late Sitaram Yechury and other Left leaders, however, suggested that the Centre can save money by not writing off lakhs of crores of rupees of loans for implementing the scheme, he said.

"This is the reply why Left should be there." But for the Left, the MGNREGA would not have been there.

"That is how it came," Baby said about the erstwhile rural employment programme.

On the SIR of electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission, he alleged that the exercise is not a Special Intensive Revision but "Special Intensive Removal of various inconvenient sections in society from the voters' lists" in reality.

"As per RSS' calculation, a new census, new delimitation takes place, discarding whatever be the political result of south India with other states, comfortable two-third majority can be organised by the RSS dispensation. This is the calculation," he claimed.

