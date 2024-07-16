State to invest Rs 9,000 cr in construction, renovation of roads in FY25: Raj minister

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Public Works Department Minister Diya Kumari on Tuesday said Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated in the state budget 2024-25 for the construction and renovation of roads.

Replying to a starred question in the state Assembly, she said all the norms are followed as per the rules in road construction and renovation.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Rohit Bohra, the PWD minister said the norms for the renovation of various roads in the state are determined as per the Rajasthan State Road Development Policy 2013.

She, who also holds the finance portfolio, placed a copy of the Rajasthan State Road Development Policy 2013 on the table of the House. PTI AG SHW