State tourism dept to set up grand pavilion at UP International Trade Show

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will set up a grand pavilion at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025), scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Designed as an immersive and eco-friendly showcase, the pavilion will highlight the state's rich cultural heritage, investment potential in tourism, and rapid economic progress.

According to a press statement, equipped with cutting-edge features such as digital storytelling, AR/VR displays, auto-navigation kiosks, and selfie zones, the pavilion will also offer vibrant cultural experiences.

These include -- the peacock dance of Braj, tribal dances from Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur, the Bundeli dance of Jhansi, and Kathak performances from the Lucknow Gharana.

UPITS-2025 is expected to attract global investors, policymakers, business leaders, academic representatives, international delegations, and tourism professionals. The event will serve as a dynamic forum for extensive discussions on new avenues of tourism and investment in Uttar Pradesh.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised that this initiative is aimed at positioning tourism as a key driver in the state government's ambitious one-trillion-dollar economy vision.

The Tourism Department will also promote its mobile app, providing visitors with curated information on spiritual, Buddhist, rural, and wellness tourism.

The pavilion will further highlight 'One District One Product' (ODOP), handicrafts, temple architecture, and innovations in rural tourism.

Investors will be informed about attractive opportunities, including PPP-ready heritage projects, capital subsidies, land allotment, tax exemptions, and single-window clearances.

According to the tourism minister, the platform will not only strengthen partnerships between investors, policymakers, and international stakeholders, but also showcase how Uttar Pradesh is creating new opportunities for global investors and entrepreneurs.

Tourism, he added, lies at the very heart of the Yogi government's vision for a 'Viksit India Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047'.

Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram remarked that the pavilion will go beyond being an exhibition, offering holistic experience. He further noted that the initiative will help generate employment, convert heritage into a source of income, and promote sustainable tourism practices. PTI CDN SHS SHS MNK MNK