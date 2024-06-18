State transplant centre to be established at PGIMS-Rohtak: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that a state transplant centre will be established soon in Rohtak to facilitate kidney and other organ transplants.

Saini said the centre will be set up in the state's premier health institute -- the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

Addressing a gathering of doctors of PGIMS-Rohtak here, Saini highlighted the state government's continuous efforts to improve health facilities, with a priority on providing affordable and accessible treatment to the residents of Haryana.

He said that just as 24 AIIMS have become operational in India over the last decade, Haryana also has seen unprecedented development in its health services.

Currently, there are two AIIMS in Haryana. One is operating in Jhajjar district and the foundation stone of the second AIIMS was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rewari district earlier this year.

Saini said the state government aimed to to establish a medical college in every district to meet the demand of doctors and improve healthcare services.

Presently, about 18 medical colleges have been established in the state, with more in the process of being set up, said an official statement.

State Health Minister Kamal Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of civil aviation, said he has directed that helipads be constructed in all medical colleges and district hospitals to facilitate the airlifting of donated organs as well as patients in need for transplant-related cases.

Gupta, who was also present at the event, said he is an alumnus of PGIMS, having enrolled in the MBBS programme in 1971 and completed his MS in 1980.

He recalled that former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had committed to opening a medical college in every district to address the shortage of doctors.

Many of these colleges are now operational, with more under development, he added.

The health minister also praised the PGIMS doctors for their transformative work in kidney transplantation, marking a significant advancement in Haryana's healthcare sector.

Chief Minister Saini also felicitated a kidney transplant team of doctors from PGIMS-Rohtak.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Health Department Sumita Misra, Director of Medical Education and Research Department Saket Kumar, Director of PGIMS-Rohtak S S Lohchab, were among those present on the occasion.