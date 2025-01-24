State Transport Authority approves 14.95 per cent MSRTC bus fare hike starting from Jan 25

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) has approved 14.95 per cent hike in MSRTC bus fares from midnight (January 24/25), an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the STA on Thursday, a release from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department said.

The state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is one of the largest public transporters in the country with a fleet of 15,000 buses ferrying 55 lakh passengers per day. PTI KK NP BNM