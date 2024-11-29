State transport bus overturns in Gondia district; 9 passengers killed, 25 injured

Gondia, Nov 29 (PTI) At least nine passengers were killed and 25 others injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Gondia district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Citing preliminary information, a senior police official said the MSRTC bus 'Shiv Shahi' was carrying 36 passengers and heading to Gondia district from Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra when it flipped over at Davva village under Sadakarjuni taluka after the driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Nine passengers were killed and 25 others injured in the accident which took place at around 12.30 pm, he said.

The injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.

Senior police and district officials visited the accident spot.

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Shinde spoke to the Gondia collector and instructed that all the injured passengers be provided proper treatment and medical care.

If needed they should be admitted to private hospitals for specialised treatment and expenses for the same will be borne by the state government, a statement quoted him as saying.

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister in the outgoing government, described the bus accident as unfortunate and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said if needed the injured passengers must be treated in private hospitals.

"I have also told the collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift the injured to Nagpur if required for treatment," he said.

Fadnavis informed that senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts.

"I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured passengers," he said. PTI COR CLS MR DC RSY