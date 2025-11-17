State universities must develop employment driven syllabus linked to industry: Maharashtra Guv

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday said it is necessary to take constant efforts to improve the rankings of universities in the state nationally and internationally.

Universities should develop employment driven syllabus linked to the industry, he said at a seminar on National Education Policy 2020 and Vision Maharashtra 2047.

It is necessary to take consistent and concerted efforts to elevate Maharashtra's education system to a global level, he said, adding that mere formulation of schemes is not enough unless they are implemented consistently.

A task force linked to the universities in the state should be formed to give progress reports every fortnight, the governor said.

He further said universities should be centres of knowledge and culture and teachers.

There will be holistic development of universities if there is dialogue and cooperation between students and teachers, the governor said.

Students should be sensitised about Indian culture and values, he added. PTI PR BNM