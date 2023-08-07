State will add Rs 3.2 lakh to Centre’s Rs 6.8 lakh for Polavaram evacuees: AP CM

Amaravati, Aug 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the state government will add Rs 3.2 lakh to the Rs 6.8 lakh compensation announced by the Central government for those affected by the Polavaram Project affected under the resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) package.

He made this announcement during his tour of the flood-affected districts of Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru and Konaseema.

As many as 48 more "habitations" falling under 32 villages have been covered by the light detection and ranging (LIDAR) survey for implementing the R&R package to the affected families, Reddy said at Kunavaram in Alluri Sitharamaraju district while interacting with the flood-affected villagers.

The CM said he requested the Central government to implement the R&R package for the affected families directly at the earliest.

He noted that the state government need not necessarily take credit by distributing the R&R package and observed that the Centre could also directly transfer the funds into their bank accounts.

Reddy hoped that the R&R package for the first phase would be approved by the Central government by August end.

Under the first phase, he said the height of the Polavaram dam would be limited to 41.5 metres and R&R package would be implemented for all villages and families covered by the LIDAR survey, keeping in mind the first phase contour levels of the flood threat.

As the dam’s height goes further up, the CM said more areas and families will come under the R&R package, adding that the state is putting pressure on the Centre to clear the package at the earliest.

PTI STH ANE