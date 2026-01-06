Statehood, Budget session, tourism – CM Abdullah outlines key challenges facing J&K

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday outlined the key challenges facing the region, including the demand for restoration of statehood, the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly beginning February 2, and the tourism season.

“I do not know what is going to happen this year. It's only been six days since the New Year started. Who knows what challenges we will face this year? “Last year, nobody was expecting an attack like Pahalgam, or that there would be a situation like Operation Sindoor, or that there would be (heavy) rain in August-September, for which we are still suffering,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

However, the government is preparing for everything, although he does not know what’s in store for the future, Abdullah said.

“We are preparing for the main challenges, which you yourself have mentioned, including Jammu and Kashmir becoming a state again. That is a challenge for us.

“The Budget session will start on February 2. We have to prepare and present the budget in front of the House. We have to get it approved by the House. That is another challenge.

“Our tourism season will start from March-April. We hope the season becomes successful. That is a challenge,” Abdullah said.

Asked if the government is planning something for the daily-wagers seeking regularisation of service for a long time, the chief minister said he cannot say anything about it at this moment.

“What will happen in the budget, what won’t happen, what will be discussed, and what won’t be discussed – I cannot say anything right now. What is clear is that the budget will be prepared and presented in the House,” he said.

Asked about BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma’s demand for separation and statehood for the Jammu region, Abdullah said they (the BJP) have already “separated” and “destroyed” Ladakh.

“Now, if they want to separate and destroy Jammu, they can do it. But why are they spoiling Jammu? Somewhere or the other, their politics has failed, and now they remember statehood for Jammu. When they did it in 2019 (bifurcate J-K into two UTs – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir), why didn't they do it then? “On what basis (do they want to separate Jammu)? Based on religion? Why are they destroying Jammu and Kashmir? They say we (National Conference) do not take care of Jammu and Kashmir. But they are the ones who are destroying it,” Abdullah claimed.

Asked about an update on the issue of reservation, he said, “Why are you asking me? The Lok Bhawan is just 2 km away. Go there and ask them. We have done our job.

“The Cabinet sub-committee has filed its report, which the Cabinet has approved. The Cabinet's decision has been sent to the Lok Bhawan. Now it is up to the lieutenant governor to approve it.” PTI TAS ARI