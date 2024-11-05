Statehood day celebrations to be low key due to Almora bus tragedy: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Nov 5 (PTI) This year Uttarakhand will observe its statehood day on November 9 with muted celebrations due to the Monday bus tragedy at Marchula which killed 36 people.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed that there will be no cultural programmes that are usually held every year on November 8 on the eve of statehood day.

However, a cleanliness drive will be conducted across the state on the occasion and fruit distribution programmes will be held at mental health facilities and centres for destitute women and the elderly, an official release here said.

The decision to keep the statehood day celebrations low key was taken by Chief Minister Dhami at a meeting with officials here on Tuesday to discuss issues related to the bus accident.

Dhami also asked officials to ensure such incidents do not recur.

New vehicles should be purchased if there is a need to run additional buses in the hilly areas, he said, adding that extra buses can also be deployed to handle festival rush.

Reminding the meeting attendees of an earlier direction issued by him to install crash barriers along the roads for safety, Dhami asked them to seek explanation from the negligent officials.

Locals on Monday had alleged there were no crash barriers on the road in Marchula where the accident occurred.

The packed beyond capacity bus carrying passengers returning to work after Diwali fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, killing at least 36 of the over 60 people on board. PTI ALM RPA