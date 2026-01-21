Statehood day event strengthens unity among NE states: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday said celebrating the foundation days of northeastern states strengthens mutual understanding and emotional bond among people, and reinforces the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

He was speaking at the joint celebration of the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura at Lok Bhavan here.

Extending greetings to the people of the three states, the governor said the northeastern region is united by shared history, cultural diversity and close social ties.

He observed that the states of the region follow similar ways of life, rooted in harmony with nature, community living and mutual respect.

Parnaik observed that Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura share many similarities with Arunachal Pradesh, including rich traditions, vibrant cultures and pristine green landscapes.

Such common features, he said, reflect a collective heritage that binds the people of the Northeast together.

The governor also thanked the people of the three states for their contributions to the social, cultural and developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh, and expressed hope that cooperation and goodwill among the states would continue to grow in the coming years.

Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura became individual states following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 The programme was attended by the members of the Manipuri, Meghalayan and Tripuri communities residing in the state.

The celebrations featured cultural performances showcasing the traditions of the three states.

The Manipuri community presented classical and folk-dance forms, including Amambagi Khutsem, Khamba Thoibi and Hallaklo.

Cultural teams from Meghalaya and Tripura, mostly students of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), performed Rabindra Sangeet Lokgeeti, the Hojagiri folk dance of Tripura's Reang (Bru) tribe, and Ri Lum, a Khasi group song and dance.