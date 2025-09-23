Statehood demand marks Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary celebrations in Jammu

Jammu, Sept 23 (PTI) The 130th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, was observed on Tuesday across Jammu region, as leaders and civil society group used the occasion to renew their demand for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

While tributes were paid at various functions to recall the Maharaja’s reforms and his role in the accession of J-K to India, the day also turned into a platform for many to voice their concern over the continued UT status of the region since 2019 when the centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs of J-K and Ladakh.

In 2022, the Lt Governor-led Jammu and Kashmir administration declared the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh as a public holiday in response to a long agitation spearheaded by Jammu-based Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS).

“We have managed to get the public holiday on the birth anniversary of our Maharaja and we will also reclaim the honour, pride and glory of his state,” a leader of the YRS said after garlanding the statue of the Dogra ruler near Tawi bridge here, marking the end of a massive motor rally taken out from Talab Tillo in the outskirts of the city.

Maharaja’s grandson and former minister Ajat Shatru Singh and leaders of various political parties also joined the rally which went through various areas of the city. The participants, wearing traditional dresses and brandishing swords, chanted slogans in praise of the Maharaja and the country.

“We want the centre to restore the statehood and honour the Dogra turban and sword,” the leader said, threatening large-scale agitation if the statehood was further delayed.

On October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession with India to repulse an attack by Pakistan army-backed tribals on Jammu and Kashmir.

Trustee of Dharmarth Trust, founded by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846, celebrated the birth anniversary by distributing a 130 kg Laddoo.

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said “tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on his Janm-Jayanti. A statesman of excellence and harbinger of change, he introduced landmark reforms to ensure welfare of the common man.

“His legacy of inclusive governance, progressive vision and contributions to the motherland continues to inspire us,” he said in a post on X.

Besides social organisations, leaders and workers of different political parties including Congress and BJP separately celebrated the Maharaja’s birthday and paid rich tributes to him.

Taking a pledge to intensify its movement for restoration of statehood, J-K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said the Maharaja brought landmark legislations to protect the land, jobs and natural resources of J-K being a hilly tourist state and enacted state subject laws which showed his far sightedness.

“Maharaja’s state was disbanded, divided and downgraded removing all safeguards for land, jobs and natural resources by the BJP government. It amounts to insulting the last Dogra ruler for which BJP should apologize to Maharaja and people of his state especially Dogras,” he said.

BJP also celebrated the birth anniversary of the Maharaja at the party headquarters here.

“We are an inseparable and proud part of the great Indian nation due to his vision and courage,” J-K BJP president Sat Sharma said, highlighting his contribution. PTI TAS NB