Statehood legitimate aspiration of J-K people, must be fully restored: TMC

Srinagar: The TMC on Thursday called for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the local government should be fully empowered.

A five-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence on Wednesday, immediately after their arrival in the city.

"We believe that statehood is a legitimate aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We firmly believe that statehood must be fully restored to Jammu and Kashmir," said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, who is a part of the delegation.

The TMC leader said her party believed in the principle of federalism.

"The federal principle is ingrained in our Constitution and, therefore, to empower an elected government is an article of faith for us, a legitimate aspiration of the people," she said.

"We are fully in support of the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir and we believe that the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir must be the empowered agency to look after the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Kashmir," she added.

Ghose said the TMC delegation spent 90 minutes with Abdullah.

"We had a very good meeting. He told us in detail what the problems are of the people in border villages -- Poonch, Rajouri and Uri. More people died in the cross-border shelling from Pakistan than in Pahalgam (terror attack)," she said.

Every life matters and it is extremely important that the problems of the people in the border villages are addressed on an urgent basis, she added.

"The chief minister assured us that his government was doing everything possible to give medical help, rebuild schools and colleges, and provide compensation. We also believe that the government of Abdullah must be fully empowered," Ghose said.

The TMC delegation left for Poonch on Thursday to meet the people affected by Pakistani shelling.