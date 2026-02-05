Statehood to J-K only after end to violence against youth, children: BJP's Sunil Sharma

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma on Thursday criticised the Omar Abdullah government for repeatedly raising the statehood restoration issue, asserting that it would not be done until it is ensured that no youth or child falls victim to violence.

Addressing the House, he said that even children used to indulge in stone-throwing in Kashmir earlier. But steps taken by the Narendra Modi government had brought significant changes and ensured that such incidents do not recur, the BJP leader said.

"The BJP wanted peace and stability in the region and maintained that children should not be exposed to violence. Statehood would be restored only after ensuring that the security situation remains stable and no youth or child falls victim to bullets," he said.

Sharma batted for building cordial relations and avoiding narratives that create hostility. Why is the BJP being portrayed as an adversary, he asked and urged political leaders to work towards ensuring harmony and progress.

Referring to recent demands for statehood, Sharma expressed surprise over members of the ruling party raising the issue at a public event and said that the Assembly was the appropriate forum to take up such matters.

He alleged that seeking statehood from security personnel was inappropriate. Sharma reiterated that he supports restoration of statehood, but opposed "the ruling party's approach to the issue".

The BJP leader also expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and stressed the need to move forward by focusing on peace and development.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation, he accused it of betraying the people of Jammu and Kashmir and hiding its failures behind repeated references to past governments and promises on Article 370.

He questioned the NC for blaming the BJP for administrative shortcomings, saying his party was part of the government in Jammu and Kashmir for only three years.

"The BJP was in an alliance only for three years. After that, President's rule was imposed. The Constitution of India stands on an unbiased, neutral position. It does not belong to any political party," Sharma said.

He alleged that the ruling side was attempting to justify unfulfilled electoral promises by blaming the administrative setup. "It is a very big betrayal of the people of Jammu and Kashmir." "This is not Parliament. Challenging the Government of India from here creates a very strange misunderstanding," Sharma said.

Taking a dig at the Abdullah government over the lieutenant governor's address, the BJP leader said, "It is a golden curtain hiding the failures and shortcomings of the government." It was largely a repetition of previous addresses, he alleged.

Targeting the ruling party over its promises of restoring Article 370, Sharma said the issue was being raised to influence public sentiment while basic concerns of people remained unaddressed.

"In the end, you speak about restoring Article 370 just to entice people," he said.

The BJP leader accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing one lakh jobs within 180 days and claimed that about 24,000 jobs had instead been outsourced.

Highlighting improvements in the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma credited the Centre for curbing violence and militancy in the Union Territory.

"Today, children are going to school, and business establishments are open. From 2019 till now, has any party's worker been eliminated at the level at which it used to happen earlier?" he asked. PTI AB AB NSD NSD