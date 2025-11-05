Statehood to JK shared desire of entire nation: Arif Mohammed Khan

Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday called upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to intensify their efforts in bringing about "normal" conditions in the region, emphasising that a full-fledged state is the shared desire of the entire nation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Khan said, "We are all concerned and we want normal conditions," while referring to the path towards full statehood, adding "this is everyone's desire, this is the desire of the whole of India." He was replying to a question asking his views about the dual power system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan highlighted the prime minister's personal inclination for Jammu and Kashmir to govern itself as a state but said the onus is on the local people to establish the necessary environment for this transition.

He said creating these normal conditions is a joint responsibility.

"And it is your and our job to create those conditions," he said, adding that the objective is to ensure that "where the normal law is going on everywhere, the same way it will go on in Kashmir." In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Khan said the neighbours have planted hatred in this part of the country which needs to be weeded out completely.

He said that the partition of the country, which occurred in 1947, had brought about a "new situation" with regard to Kashmir.

Khan recalled the words of Maulana Azad, who spoke of differences and mistakes among various communities in the country's history, and said while other people have paid a price for this division, "the biggest price has to be paid by the people of Kashmir".

Reflecting on the nature of conflict, Khan said that "very innocent people come into conflict." He drew a parallel to a concept in God's law, stating that if conflict is spread, its effects are "not limited to those who create conflict," but "innocent people are also sucked into it".

To a question on elections in Bihar, he said all preparations are in place for the first phase of voting in the state assembly polls on Thursday.

Terming elections a celebration of democracy, he said the country has shown that one's family background does not determine who can govern.

"The person who runs the government is chosen through the ballot box. They receive a mandate from the people and the states for a specific period. They are not sovereign; the people of this country are sovereign," the governor said.

He highlighted the humble backgrounds of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said their rise to the highest offices in the country sends a powerful message that there are no limits to what anyone can achieve.

"What message does this send to the common man, especially to the youth? It demonstrates that we have a system where there are no restrictions on how high you can aspire to go. However, you must earn the people's trust. After that, the sky's the limit," he added.