Statement of 11th prosecution witness recorded in Hathras stampede case

Hathras (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) The eleventh prosecution witness in the Hathras stampede case recorded his statement before an additional sessions judge here on Thursday.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for December 11.

The stampede occurred on July 2, 2024, between Mugalgadhi and Phulrai villages in the Sikandra Rao area of Hathras during a satsang of Surajpal alias Narayan Sakaar Hari Baba, leaving 121 people, mostly women and children, dead and several others injured.

Sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh's deposition was completed before Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava, Defence counsel Munna Singh Pundeer said.

According to Pundeer, another police officer is likely to depose on the next date of hearing.

"There are 672 witnesses listed in the case. It is up to the police to decide how many they will present," he said.

The district court has already completed hearings on the special investigation team's chargesheet. Police have held 11 people, including Baba's sevadar Devprakash Madhukar, responsible for the incident. All of them are currently out on bail.

Police had earlier filed a 3,200-page chargesheet against the accused.