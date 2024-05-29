Statements of CM Sukhu reflect fear of defeat: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), May 29 (PTI) The Congress has already accepted its defeat in Himachal as is reflected in the statements of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

"Till date, Sukhu has not been able to rise above student politics and does not talk like a chief minister," the BJP leader, who addressed several election meetings in various parts of his Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency, said.

Voting in four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will take place on June 1. Also, bye-election in six assembly seats will take place on the same say.

"The chief minister is in panic seeing the BJP wave in Himachal in favour and is making baseless allegations against the BJP candidate from Barsar assembly seat," Thakur, who is seeking relection from Hamirpur, said.

The CM had earlier said that Rs 55 lakh were recovered in Barsar but "never shared any evidence of allegation made by him and the amount so mentioned has not been deposited in the state's treasury. Moreover, the administration and police have no information about where this money was found and who got it," Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the BJP also lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in Shimla in this regard.

In its complaint, the BJP alleged that the CM had made an allegation that Rs 55 lakh were recovered from some hotel in Barsar Assembly Constituency a few days back and termed it as "false, imaginary, concocted and defamatory to mislead the voters".

The complaint said that the Election Commission and its name are being "misused" by the CM.

It is now for the Election Commission to clarify publicly as to whether any such alleged recovery was made or not, the BJP said and sought strict action against Sukhu.

Anurag Thakur said that the chief minister has realised that the Congress is going to face a crushing defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and by-elections in Himachal Pradesh, due to which all the Congress leaders are levelling "false and baseless allegations".

He said that by such acts and speeches, the Congress is only trying to "pollute the political environment and divert the attention of the public".

He alleged that the Congress government has only cheated the public in the past 16 months.

"The mothers and sisters of Himachal are still waiting for their Rs 1500 per month. Youths are waiting for 5 lakh jobs and families are waiting for 300 units of free electricity promised by the Congress," he said Thakur urged the party cadre to remain united and manage their booths in a proper manner to ensure maximum turnout as the target of the BJP was cent per cent polling.

Meanwhile, former HP chief minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped twenty crore people to come out of poverty.

"Whereas the Congress, which has been raising the slogan of Garibi Hatao in the country for five generations, is now singing the tune of making a list of the poor," he said.

In a statement issued here, he said that Congress has a history of making "false lists" to fool the people to grab power.

"In 2003, lists were made to give jobs to every household, in 2012 lists were made to give unemployment allowance to every youth," he claimed.