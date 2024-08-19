States have responsibility to protect doctors, says Union Minister Murugan

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister L Murugan on Monday said state governments have the responsibility to protect doctors and are duty-bound to follow the Central guidelines on the safety of doctors, especially women.

Referring to the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata, Murugan told reporters here that state governments should be more responsible when it concerned the security of doctors.

On the release of a commemorative coin marking the centenary of late Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi by the Centre here on Sunday, the minister said "there was nothing political." "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had participated and released the coin on behalf of the Central government in recognition of Karunanidhi's contribution to society," he said.

In the past too, a similar gesture was extended to leaders of various political parties, the minister added. PTI JSP KH