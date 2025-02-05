States must work together to attract investments to build a strong nation: Jharkhand CM

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday emphasised the need for the states to work together for attracting investments and strengthen the country’s economy.

Soren, who attended the eighth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed hope that both states would emerge as key investment destinations in India.

“West Bengal and Jharkhand have a lot in common. Jharkhand is rich in minerals and natural resources. I believe states must collaborate to attract investments and build a strong nation,” he said while addressing a session at the summit.

Banerjee shares a cordial relationship with Soren, as both leaders are part of the opposition INDIA bloc at the national level. PTI DC/ BSM PNT NN