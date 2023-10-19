States need to expand scope of skill development schemes; skill enhancement in manufacturing will make India self-reliant: PM

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the state governments need to expand the scope of their skill development programmes for the youth, and enhancement of skills in the manufacturing sector will help the country become `atmanirbhar' or self-reliant.

Speaking after inaugurating 511 Pramod Mahajan Gramin Kaushalya Vikas Kendras in Maharashtra through video link, he said the state governments should focus on designing skill development programmes in such a way that they will help the country grow.

The Gramin Kaushalya Vikas Kendras (rural skill development centres), named for late Pramod Mahajan, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister, have been established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra, as per an official statement.

We must explore in which sectors skill development or enhancement will give the country strength, the prime minister said in his speech.

"Need of the hour is to have zero-defect products in the manufacturing sector. Industry 4.0 needs new skills...governments also need to focus on new skills in the service sector, knowledge economy, modern technology," he said.

The focus should be on the development of skills in the manufacturing sector "which will help us become self-reliant", the prime minister said, adding, "state governments should expand the scope of skill development." He also stressed the need to develop online modules for soft skills.

The earlier governments had no vision or seriousness about skill development, Modi said. "This cost the youth dearly despite there being demand from the industrial sector and the youth having talent," he added.

During his tenure, when a separate skill development ministry was created with a separate budget, and under the Kaushal Vikas Scheme, more than 1.30 crore youth have been provided training in multiple trades while more than a hundred Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras have been established all over the country, Modi said.

"Tribal, poor, Dalit, backward class youths were the true beneficiaries (of these schemes)," he added.

Further, more than three crore women have received skill training through Self-Help Groups, Modi noted.

The agriculture sector also requires new skills for natural farming, irrigation planning, and processing, value addition, packaging and branding of farm produce, the prime minister said.

There is also a lot of demand for skilled youth overseas in the sectors like construction, healthcare, tourism, hospitality, education and transport, he said.

"There are 16 countries in the world which want to hire 40 lakh skilled youth. India is training its youth not just for itself but also for other countries. There is a huge demand for skilled youth across the world," Modi said.

The prime minister also underlined the role of skill development initiatives in bolstering social justice, and mentioned Dr B R Ambedkar's theory that industrialization helps uplift the Dalits, backward classes and tribals who have small landholdings.

Recalling the contribution of the 19th century social reformer Savitribai Phule in promoting women's education, the PM said only those with knowledge and skills can bring about a positive change in society.

Savitribai Phule has been the inspiration behind his government's emphasis on women's education and training, he added.

Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, training, modern equipment and financial assistance are being provided to traditional artisans, and the government was spending Rs 13,000 crore on it, Modi said.

It was society's duty to acknowledge the dignity of labour and recognize the importance of skilled work, the prime minister said.

As per a release of the Maharashtra government, each Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendra will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses. The training will be provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under the National Skill Development Council.

The state government aims to train 50,000 youth every year in a six-month course through the initiative.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis attended the programme from the state government's Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai.

Shinde said the Kaushalya Vikas Kendras will become "temples of employment generation", and claimed that before the Modi government, no government had recognized that youth are a precious resource.

Pawar said these skill training centres will create an "employment revolution" in the rural areas, while Fadnavis said these centres will benefit five lakh youths. PTI MR KRK