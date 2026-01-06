States' plans to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR to be reviewed monthly: Environment minister

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday directed a monthly review of plans devised by states to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The minister issued a slew of directions at a meeting with the Rajasthan and Punjab governments. This was the fifth meeting in a series of such.

An official from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that Yadav directed that from January onwards, review of action plans would be held every month at the ministerial level.

"He also directed that sector-wise targeted action plans be prepared, with clear responsibility for execution fixed on concerned departments," the official said, according to a statement.

The person said that as the action plans are being prepared eight months in advance, an efficient execution would lead to "visible positive results" in the next season.

Reviewing Rajasthan's action plan, Yadav highlighted that public transport gaps need to be addressed in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Neemrana, and Bharatpur.

The minister, according to the official, recommended the procurement of electric buses on priority, and augmentation of charging infrastructure in urban areas, as well as along highways and expressways.

"The issue of unplanned truck parking in Bhiwadi and Neemrana along the National Highway was flagged as a major concern requiring immediate action, including identification of parking lots and preparation of a parking plan to avoid congestion," the official said.

The minister also called for city-specific road redevelopment plans for Alwar, Bhiwadi, Neemrana, and Bharatpur.

He recommended the identification of traffic congestion points, a plan for liquidation of legacy waste, and the immediate deployment of Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs), wherever gaps are identified.

"It was informed that 600 locations have been identified in Alwar, Bhiwadi for tree plantation as part of the roadside Greening efforts with community involvement," the official said.

During the meeting, Yadav also directed the issuance of closure notices immediately to industrial units that have not yet installed Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).

Awareness campaigns aimed to educate industrial units for emission control, and resident welfare associations in segregation and processing for handling municipal solid waste were also called for in the meeting.

"Greening activities are to be undertaken in mission mode, using local species of bushes," the official said.